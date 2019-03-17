Dry weather conditions expected on St. Patrick's Day in Metro Detroit

Dry conditions will continue through the evening hours. There shouldn't be any weather problems on St. Patrick's Day.

DETROIT - Finally. After a couple of windy days, we are starting our day with either calm air or very light wind. And that is important because the mostly clear skies overnight, combined with light wind, allowed temperatures to crater…many of us are starting the day with temperatures not far from 20 degrees.

Another piece of good news is that our Sunday will start off as a sun day, with some sunshine greeting us for that early morning jog, the drive to church, or perhaps family brunch.

As we move through the day, a weak upper level disturbance will pass just south of us. This should increase our clouds, with the South Zone having the most cloud cover.

Most importantly, it’ll be dry for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Block Party starting at 11 a.m. at Visions Detroit on Brush Street.

With highs in the upper 30s and a light wind, it’ll be a much more pleasant time at the party than it was at Saturday’s parade in Royal Oak, as well as with the walk from your car to the Pistons’ game against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena Saturday.



Dry conditions will continue through the evening hours so, all in all, there won’t be any weather problems today aside from the below average temperatures.

By the way, spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, and a nice little stretch of spring weather will begin Thursday!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.