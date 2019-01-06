Enjoy benign weather in Metro Detroit while it lasts

DETROIT - Good morning!

Our Sunday should become a “sun day,” as we will not have the fog problem that we had Saturday morning.

Our computer models have had great difficulty handling the weekend cloud cover but, it does appear that the clouds we had overnight should not be much of an issue Saturday.

We are starting the day with temperatures generally in the upper 20s and even with some sunshine, highs will be cooler than they were Saturday, only reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Still, this looks like a good day to head downtown early before the 5 p.m. Red Wings game against the Capitals and have lunch or an early dinner at one of the city’s many fine eateries. You could even make a trip to some of Detroit's museums if you have not in a long time.

Another great idea is to take in the 46th annual Detroit Swap Meet at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Or, if you did not have the opportunity on Saturday, it will be another good day to get those Christmas lights down.

You know this benign weather will not last forever, and you will really enjoy knowing that the job is done when you are sitting inside later in the month when conditions are not so nice.

Heading out to Sunday dinner? The weather will still be dry with temperatures near 30 degrees in the early evening.

Fortunately, we are going to hold off our next storm system until Monday.

Well done, Mother Nature, keep those away from our weekends!