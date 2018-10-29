Weather forecast: Fair skies, colder Monday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Monday evening and Monday night, Motown! Sunshine finally returned earlier. This sets the stage for fair skies after sunset. It gets colder. Rain returns, tomorrow and part of Halloween day.

Monday evening will be chilly under partly cloudy skies. After breaking 50 degrees, temps return to the 40s after sundown. Jackets needed again for families with dinner plans or shopping trips for last-minute Halloween decorations or costumes.

Sunset is t 6:31 p.m. ET.

Monday night will be fair and colder. Remember to bring your pets and potted plants back indoors. Overnight lows in teh low to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly dry during the day with beautiful sunshine in the morning and cloudier skies in the afternoon. It does become milder. Highs in the middle and upper 50s. Rain arrives after the evening commute, so anyone with a late day at the office will need to be careful on wet surfaces.

Halloween Forecast

Happy Halloween, Wednesday! It will be called during the day with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temps in the middle 50s. Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in in the chilly 40s. Children will need to layer up underneath their costumes while wearing a knit hat and Nick loves to stay warm.

Remember, daylight saving time ends next weekend from Saturday, November 3, to Sunday, November 4. We fall back one hour before going to bed.

