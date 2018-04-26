Fair skies, cool Thursday evening

DETROIT - Welcome to Thursday evening, Detroit! Evening conditions are spectacular. We have fair skies and cool conditions during dinnertime. Chillier overnight with some showers just before the weekend. Much warmer next week.

Jackets will be needed Thursday evening with temps in the 50s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Thursday night will be chillier. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s outside Detroit and near 40°F in Motown. Remember to bring your pets indoors; and potted plants for good measure.

Friday will be cloudier with a chance of afternoon showers. The day will not be a wash-out. Most students will enjoy outdoor recess. Highs will be in the low 60s to near 65°F. Be careful on some wet roads while dodging raindrops on the ride home from work or after school.

This Weekend and Next Week

Saturday will be colder. Showers are possible before dawn. The many commencement ceremonies, including University of Michigan's, can remain on schedule. It will be dry during the day, but everyone will feel the chill. Graduates and their families will need their jackets and coats with morning temps in the 30s and afternoon temps in the middle and upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

Sunday will be much sunnier and milder. Highs near 60°F.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer. Highs near 70°F Tuesday under blue skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will feel like early summer; daytime temps in the middle and upper 70s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday.

