Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies Friday evening, cold temperatures

DETROIT - After a gorgeous Friday afternoon, Friday evening and Friday night are beautiful in Motown and Southeast Michigan. It becomes colder. Sunshine returns, Saturday. Snow is in the forecast, Sunday.

Friday evening will be cold with fair skies. Absolutely exquisite conditions for Quicken Loans Winter Blast. We just have to bundle up before going outdoors. Temps will be in the low and middle 20s.

Sunset is at 6:06 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be mostly clear and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero or in the single digits by dawn.

Abundant sunshine returns, Saturday. It's cold, again, with highs near 30 degrees; 5 to 10 degrees below average. A great car wash day.

Sunday will be cloudier with scattered snow showers by the afternoon. Daytime temps will be in the upper 20s. There will be enough snow to cause slippery conditions for drivers and pedestrians but not enough to make travel impossible or to shut events down. A trace to an inch of new snow is possible.

Welcome to Presidents' Day, Monday! It will be mostly cloudy in Motown. Cold with afternoon temps in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have sunshine in the morning and gray skies in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

Snow returns Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday's temps reach 35 degrees.

