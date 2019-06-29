Fair skies Saturday night and less humid

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown!

The few isolated showers south of I-94 are moving away. The Detroit area is in for a clearer, more comfortable evening and night. It remains quite warm, Saturday evening. Temps will be in the 80s through dinnertime.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Hot and humid Saturday with slight chance of storms

Saturday night will have temps in teh 70s before midnight. Skies will be fair overnight, and the mercury falls to the 50s and low to mid 60s. Much more comfortable sleeping weather. We can air out our homes overnight.

Sunday will be hot but less humid. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s. A great pool day and perfect weather for washing the car and kicking the soccer ball around with the kids

The heat remains on Monday and all next week, and the muggies return. Monday will be partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Hazy, hot and humid Tuesday, Wednesday and Independence Day, Thursday. Highs will be near 90°F each day. Indices will be near 95°F or higher, as well. Each day with have scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, wam. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 59 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-2 ft.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Water Temp: 60 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North Forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, mild. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers and storms possible. High in the upper 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, mild. Low in the 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.