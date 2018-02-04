Falling temps and falling snowflake Super Bowl Sunday in the Motown area

DETROIT - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 1 a.m. ET, Sunday, to 7 p.m. ET, Sunday.

Related: Winter weather advisory: 3-7 inches of snow expected this weekend in southeast Michigan

Snowy conditions develop and widen in the wee-hours of Sunday morning. When many Detroiters wake up and have breakfast or go to morning services, a coating to 2 inches of snow will be on the ground. Therefore, drivers must use caution on slippery roads.

Sunrise is at 7:43 a.m. ET.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Persistent snow falls midday and Sunday afternoon. A cold front passes, so temperatures fall from 30 degrees in the morning to the low 20s by the end of the afternoon. A few more inches will fall by the start of pre-Super Bowl activities and broadcasts. Families must remain careful traveling to and from sports restaurants and Super Bowl parties.

Related: Snow emergencies issued in metro Detroit

By Super Bowl LII's kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3 to 6 inches of snow will have fallen; near 3 inches along I-94 and south; 3 to 5 inches in Detroit, Ann Arbor and much of Washtenaw & Wayne Counties, southern Oakland County and southern Macomb County; 4 to 6 inches in Livingston County and along M-59/Hall Road northward. The Thumb and some towns along I-69 may receive over 6 inches.

Sunset is at 5:52 p.m. ET.

Sunday night becomes frigid as the snowstorm leaves. Snow stops falling in most cities by 7 p.m. ET. Temps all to the teens by midnight then to the single digits early Monday morning. Wind chills will fall to near 0 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and very cold as Michiganders shovel. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Monday night brings another round of light snow.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with early morning snow. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy and still colder than average. Highs in the mid and upper 20s and lows in the teens.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.