Fantastic Friday, fantastic weekend

DETROIT - Good Friday morning! Most of Metro Detroit will have temps in the 50s as you head out and about, and a few spots west and north of Downtown Detroit will see morning lows briefly dip into the upper 40s. Nice! Skies will go from clear to partly cloudy through the middle of your Friday as highs hit the mid 70s and winds remain NNE 5-12 mph occasionally gusting 15-20 mph later on. Skies will clear through the evening and that sets us up for another brilliant sleeping night heading into the weekend with more 40s and 50s overnight into early Saturday.

The weekend looks bright, and bone dry. We will see mostly 70s for highs and warm enough conditions to produce daily cumulus clouds as we stay rain free all weekend. A big area of high pressure will protect us from any wild weather as mid 70s Saturday will warm a few degrees Sunday to near 80°F and relatively light winds all weekend. Enjoy!

We should start Monday on the dry side and in the 60s more morning lows, but clouds will be filling in through the late afternoon and evening ahead of some showers. Highs Monday will hit the upper 70s to maybe low 80s depending on the timing of the cloud deck arriving. Again, it's dry during the day and the wet weather should hold off until Monday evening, and will get heavier overnight into early Tuesday. This looks like the best chance for some widespread soaking showers over the next seven days. We may see a few scattered midday showers Tuesday before the showers and storms clear. Some clearing should allow highs Tuesday to hit the low to mid 80s feeling even warmer with a little more humidity. Right now, models call for a mostly dry Wednesday and scattered showers Thursday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



