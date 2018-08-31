Fantastic Friday forecast to kick off holiday weekend

DETROIT - A gorgeous start to your Finally Friday around Metro Detroit with cooler 50s to low 60s as you head out and about. We will see plenty of sun and yet the humidity stays on the lower side making it feel warm and comfortable all day. Highs should hit the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon with lighter winds SSE 5-10 mph. It’s the perfect way to kick off the Ford Arts, Beats, and Eats in Royal Oak all Holiday Weekend.

The weekend outlook is looking a little better with heat and humidity returning for our final summer blowout! We will hit the mid 80s tomorrow with sunshine filling in with some mid and high clouds. Rain chances are very weak, but there may be a few scattered showers in the afternoon while most of us won’t see a drop. It will start to feel a little more uncomfortable as humidity climbs along a warming wind SW 5-15 mph.

A few showers overnight into early Sunday morning and then another mostly dry day. We will see mid to upper 80s all weekend with only partly sunny skies while conditions become more and more muggy. Labor Day will be warm and perfect for the pool or boat as highs will flirt with 90 degrees. The skies become a little unstable with the heat and humidity and an isolated shower or two may pop with the heat of the day. It stays warm all of next week as the kids head back to school in mid and upper 80s and no great relief from the heat. Shorts weather! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.