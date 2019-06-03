Finally, a week of weather we can enjoy

Mother Nature is finally giving us a break from the storm pattern that persisted through much of May.

DETROIT - Mother Nature is finally giving us a break from the storm pattern that persisted through much of May (although the Central Plains won’t share in our good fortune – more flooding rain is heading their way).

As promised, today was a much cooler day, with most of the area only in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius), and some parts of the Thumb not even making it to 60 degrees. Those temps, however, were partially offset by the strong June sun so, while it may have felt unseasonably cool if you were in the shade, it was rather pleasant out in the sun.

Skies will remain mostly clear for the first half of the night, then some cirrus clouds will approach later at night, which will make for a spectacular Tuesday morning sunrise – take photos if you’re up early and post them on Storm Pins so we can show them on the air! Lows won’t be as cool…generally dropping to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), but cooler in rural areas. Wind will die off and the air will become calm.

We’ll have sunshine mixed with those cirrus clouds Tuesday morning, then clouds start thickening in the afternoon…it should be cloudy by the end of the day. Highs will reach the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday night, with milder lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms end Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and pleasant on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook:

The weekend starts off on a positive note, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, and highs approaching 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be continued warm, with highs again near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). However, the Sunday rainfall forecast is a bit tricky, as the computer models are advertising a weak area of low pressure nudging this way from the southwest. The two most reliable long-range models differ on how to handle this low. The ECMWF turns it more east and slides it across the Kentucky / Tennessee state line…thus keeping the rain just to our south. However, the GFS has a more northerly track…taking the low into central Illinois, with showers advancing into our area as the day progresses. We’ll hopefully start seeing some convergence in the models over the next couple of days but, as of now, it’s prudent to expect at least the chance for some showers. We’ll monitor this carefully, and keep you posted.

