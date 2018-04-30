Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of Northern Michigan

With temperatures increasing in Michigan this week, residents are being urged to stay vigilant of possible wildfires.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the following Michigan areas until 8 p.m. Monday:

Emmet

Cheboygan

Presque Isle

Charlevoix

Leelanau-Antrim

Otsego

Montmorency

Alpena

Benzie

Grand Traverse

Kalkaska

Crawford

Oscoda

Alcona

Manistee

Wexford

Missaukee

Roscommon

Ogemaw

Iosco

Gladwin

Arenac

Here's the info from the National Weather Service in Gaylord:

Many locations across northern Michigan will see afternoon temperatures today reaching into the 70s for the first time since last October. Gusty winds and very low relative humidity leads to the potential for wildfires. Temperatures near the Great Lakes shoreline will be seasonally cooler as afternoon lake breezes develop. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday night through Wednesday as a northern Plains storm system pushes into the Great Lakes.

Many locations across northern Michigan will see afternoon temperatures reach into the 70s for the first time since October of last year. Watch for gusty winds and very low relative humidity this afternoon, impacting the potential for wildfires. pic.twitter.com/2Tqo8JztcN — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) April 30, 2018

