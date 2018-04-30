Weather

Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of Northern Michigan

NWS says fire danger 'very high'

By Ken Haddad

With temperatures increasing in Michigan this week, residents are being urged to stay vigilant of possible wildfires.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the following Michigan areas until 8 p.m. Monday:

  • Emmet
  • Cheboygan
  • Presque Isle
  • Charlevoix
  • Leelanau-Antrim
  • Otsego
  • Montmorency
  • Alpena
  • Benzie
  • Grand Traverse
  • Kalkaska
  • Crawford
  • Oscoda
  • Alcona
  • Manistee
  • Wexford
  • Missaukee
  • Roscommon
  • Ogemaw
  • Iosco
  • Gladwin
  • Arenac

Here's the info from the National Weather Service in Gaylord:

Many locations across northern Michigan will see afternoon temperatures today reaching into the 70s for the first time since last October. Gusty winds and very low relative humidity leads to the potential for wildfires. Temperatures near the Great Lakes shoreline will be seasonally cooler as afternoon lake breezes develop. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday night through Wednesday as a northern Plains storm system pushes into the Great Lakes.

