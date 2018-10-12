First Frost Advisory of the season issued for Southeast Michigan

Clouds protected us from the coldest temperatures last night, but we won’t be that lucky tonight.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire area overnight. Cover plants that can’t handle the cold or bring them indoors before midnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid 30s in most spots.

But before those chillier numbers arrive, many of us will see light showers at multiple points in the evening. No downpours, just persistent pesky drops under clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Any rain will wrap up shortly after midnight. And we may see some clearing late, especially in our West and North Zones.

That's where we can expect the coldest overnight lows. Check the 4ZONE page for temperatures in your neighborhood.

Rest of the weekend

Our weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be the brighter of the two days, but Sunday will be warmer. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 50s, and touch 60 by Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows won't be as chilly Saturday and Sunday night. They will remain in the low-to-mid 40s in most spots.

Fall 2.0 sticks around through next week with at or below normal temperatures through Friday. Monday is our only shot at precipitation, and, yes, it's still rain. And with morning lows in the 30s area wide from Tuesday through Friday morning, we’ll pick up some frost on the pumpkin in some locations.



