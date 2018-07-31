Flash flood watch issued in Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Wednesday

A flash flood watch was issued in SE Michigan on July 31, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A flash flood watch is in effect for seven counties in Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced.

The watch is in effect for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee and St. Clair counties.

Banks of heavy rainfall are expected to develop Tuesday evening and into the night.

Thunderstorms are also possible, exacerbating the possible flash flooding threat.

Rain could become heavy and intense at times throughout the evening and night.

Where the rainfall is heaviest, 1-3 inches is possible, with 3-5 inches possible in certain places.

The heaviest rainfall is expected between 8 p.m. and midnight.

