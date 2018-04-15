Flint breaks snowfall record with 84.5 inches of snow in 2017-18 season, NWS says

Flint has gotten 84.5 inches of snowfall this season, the National Weather Service announced. (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. - Flint unofficially broke the all-time snowfall record during the 2017-18 season with 84.5 inches of snow, the National Weather Service announced.

Sunday morning's snow pushed Flint to a record-breaking winter season.

The record will be set in stone when climate reports go out Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Records date back to 1921, officials said.

