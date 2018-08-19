Flood advisory issued for Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for central Oakland County until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in the area. This will cause urban and small-stream flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Pontiac, Ortonville, Clarkston, West Bloomfield, Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, Lake Angelus, Waterford, Orchard Lake and Bloomfield Township.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall can cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.