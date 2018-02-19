Metro Detroit weather forecast: Flood concerns increasing across SE Michigan

The Local4Casters have been telling you since last week to expect this, and the day of reckoning has arrived: a significant weather pattern change that will usher in much warmer temperatures, and a lot of rain.

The rain will arrive first…showers likely getting here around morning rush hour time, well ahead of a warm front (the front edge of the warmer air). Note: given the dry air initially overhead and temperatures near or a little above freezing, evaporation of the first raindrops will possibly cause enough cooling (this is why you feel cold when you get out of the shower…water evaporating off your skin causes cooling) to give us a bit of sleet right at the start, but don’t be concerned about this…it’ll change to rain well before there’s enough sleet to cause any problems.

After this initial batch of rain, we’ll then settle into a pattern of periodic rain that won’t end until midday Wednesday, with heavy downpours at times, and even some thunder and lightning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in anticipation of this long-term rain event (details on amounts below). Temperatures today are starting off in the 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius), will rise into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) by lunchtime, into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) by 4pm, and then continuing to rise into the low to mid 50s (11-12 degrees Celsius) by the time you go to bed tonight. Since the warm air will be surging from south to north, these times will obviously be a little quicker in our South Zone, and probably a lot later in our North Zone as the warm front struggles at first getting that far north. Wind at 7 to 12 mph will shift from southeast to south after the warm front passes by.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:24 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:11 p.m.

Periods of rain will continue through Monday night, with temperatures remaining nearly steady in the low to mid 50s (11-12 degrees Celsius).

More batches of rain will cross the area on Tuesday, with highs roaring into the low to mid 60s (16-18 degrees Celsius). We will likely break all three of our warm records on Tuesday:

Record High: 63 degrees (17 degrees Celsius), set just two years ago in 2016

Record Warmest Low: 47 degrees (8 degrees Celsius), set in 1930

Record Average Temperature: 54 degrees (12 degrees Celsius)

Rain continues Tuesday night, with temperatures initially holding in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) through midnight or so until a cold front finally comes through, and then falling into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) by the time you head off to work and the kids to school, and continuing to fall into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon. Rain should end around midday.

In terms of total rainfall through Wednesday morning, the computer model that I feel has the best handle on things is projecting a widespread one-and-a-half to two inches of rain across southeast Michigan, with some areas possibly going well over two inches. The biggest concern is that our ground is frozen and cannot soak up ANY of this water, not to mention the melting snowpack adding to the amount of water run-off. So where does that water go? Wherever gravity dictates. Rivers and streams will undoubtedly rise so, if you live near one and you’ve had flooding concerns in the past, be aware of this possibility…as well as those of you who live in lower spots where water seems to collect whenever there’s a lot of rain. Just be ready…and one thing you can do that benefits everybody is make sure that the storm drains on your street (if you have them) are clear of snow and debris.

As far as the rest of the week, Thursday looks dry, more rain arrives on Friday, Saturday looks dry, and then rain chances return on Sunday…

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.