FLOOD MAP: Check if a body of water near you might flood during this week's rain

DETROIT - The National Weather Service offers a map that shows the water levels of bodies of water.

In Metro Detroit, there are several bodies of water that are expected to experience at least moderate flooding risks due to this week's rain.

Click here to check the map from the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

By using the map linked above, you can view all valid statements and warnings in the area or choose a specific point or river to get the details for that spot.

Rain in Metro Detroit is expected to last into Wednesday before a short break Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. More rainfall is on the way this weekend, according to the Local 4Casters.

