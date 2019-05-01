Flood warning for Wayne County expires

Wayne County under a flood warning on May 1, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Southern Wayne County was under a flood warning until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning has expired.

The National Weather Service said radar and automated rain gauges indicated that up to 3 inches of rain had fallen overnight. Flooding is occurring.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Taylor, Romulus, Flat Rock, Downtown Detroit, Canton, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Trenton, Grosse Ile, Belleville, Greenfield Village, Westland, Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park, Southgate, Allen Park, Garden City, Inkster, Wayne and Woodhaven.

Rapid rises in area rivers and streams are currently ongoing, particularly for Ecorse Creek at Dearborn Heights.

Multiple lane closures are being reported on area highways, including I-94, I-96 and M-10.

Here is video of the flooding Wednesday morning:

Weather radar

