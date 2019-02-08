Flood warning issued for Monroe County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Monroe County until 1 p.m. Monday.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Monroe County that is expected to end Monday at 1 p.m.

Check back with Local 4 for the latest weather updates.

Flood Warning just issued for the River Raisin in Monroe County. Although the river will crest tomorrow with minor flooding expected, ice jams could cause rapid, more severe flooding. Stay alert if in the area. ⁦@Local4News⁩ ⁦@Local4Casters⁩ pic.twitter.com/uVWa5QKk2c — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) February 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.