Metro Detroit weather: Flurries dissipate Thursday evening, turning very cold

DETROIT - Flurries and scattered snow showers are flying in parts of the Motown area. As they diminish, temps plummet. Sunnier skies and higher temps on the way for this weekend.

Thursday evening will have scattered flurries and snow showers in Detroit and north of 8 Mile Road, mainly in Macomb, eastern Oakland, St. Clair, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties. Be careful walking and driving on slippery surfaces and in spots with low visibility. These snow showers will diminish and depart after sunset and by midnight.

Sunset is at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Thursday night becomes very cold. Overnight lows will fall to the upper teens by dawn in the city and in the low and mid teens elsewhere; well below average by 10 or 20 degrees. Some wind chills will be in the single digits.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m. ET, Friday.

The 2018 NCAA Tournament will be in full effect Friday. Tourists and Detroiters will need to bundle up. It will be brighter with mostly sunny skies, but morning temps will be in the teens and 20s. Afternoon readings will be closer to 40°F outside Little Caesars Arena, at least, 5 degrees below average.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with higher temps. Outside the Novi Boat Show, the DIA , the Wright Museum and other Detroit area attractions, daytime temps will top out new 45°F Saturday and near 50°F Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.

Spring 2018 begins at 12:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday, rain or shine. It looks like slippery, colder weather returns. Highs will be in the 30s for the first day of spring with rain and snow showers.

