DETROIT - Sunday night will be chilly and become mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with some sprinkles and flurries by late afternoon. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

More light raindrops and snowflakes are possible Tuesday. Not as chilly with highs near 45 degrees.

Wednesday and the rest of the week will be milder. Abundant sunshine returns Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees. Rain is possible Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s. Sunshine will return Friday and Saturday.

