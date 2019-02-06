Freezing rain creating tricky travel across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Get ready for the worst kind of weather there is… freezing rain or ice! We are under a Winter Weather Advisory all morning long for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario due to dangerous driving and treacherous travel conditions. The rain is freezing on contact with the ground and that means it will be icy on the roads, but watch out just going out on your driveways and sidewalks. Ice can also add serious weight to tree limbs and power lines, so we will likely see scattered power outages. The freezing rain will be an issue through the morning drive until about 9am. It may change to plain rain along and south of I-94 before 8am and we also may get a few dry slots helping our cause this morning. Basically, don’t travel (especially long trips) if you don’t have to. Scattered rain showers take over late morning and expect a little drizzle even early afternoon. High temperatures will get back into the mid 30s after a start in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees during the freezing rain event.

We will have some scattered rain showers and/or a little wintry mix around Metro Detroit overnight and then a brief break during the morning drive Thursday. But, we do have more rain showers arriving mid to late morning Thursday as temps begin to take off. We will likely see highs in the mid 40s by late afternoon and we may hit 50°F in the evening. Rain will last all afternoon becoming lighter after 6pm.

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected Friday and the winds will really crank to end the week. We will have morning lake effect snow chances Friday morning as temps all day in the 20s will feel like single digits. That wind WSW 10-25 mph will also be cold and blowing Saturday. It’s a cold but dry Saturday with a couple of inches of snow starting Sunday afternoon. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

