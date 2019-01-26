Metro Detroit weather: Snow expected Monday

DETROIT - Saturday morning will be dry with bone-chilling air enveloping the motown area. The afternoon will be cold, and some sunshine returns Sunday. Brace yourselves, snow arrives Monday.

Saturday morning will be mostly to partly cloudy and frigid. Temps start in the single digits, and wind chills will be well below zero. Families and individuals must dress in layers and remember their hats, gloves and toe warmers.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be cold and remain dry. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits. Take advantage of warming tents and smore stations at the Quicken Loans Winter Blast.

Sunset is at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening remains cold with temps in the middle teens.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and frigid, again. Overnight lows will be in the low teens.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold. Afternoon highs will be in the low 20s. All of this sets the stage for more snow Monday.

A low pressure system intensifies as it dives from the Great Plains to the motown area. Monday morning will have flurries and light snow arriving and developing. It becomes heavier during the morning commute through Monday afternoon. Highs will be near 20 degrees. With snowfall rates approaching a half inch to an inch per hour, at times, 3 to 6 inches of snow will fall by the ride home from work and school.

Scattered snow will keep roads hazardous, Tuesday. Daytime temps will be in the near 20 degrees then.

A larger blast of arctic air follows Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Nighttime and early morning temps will be below zero (-5 to -10 degrees), and afternoon temps will be in the single digits each day.

