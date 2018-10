DETROIT - The National Weather Service in Detroit/ Pontiac has issued a frost advisory which is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan.

Areas of frost are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 30s and winds remain light.

A frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.