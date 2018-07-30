Funnel cloud spotted over east Windsor

WINDSOR, Ontario - On Monday afternoon, Local 4 got word of a funnel cloud spotted over the eastern part of Windsor. We had no threat for severe weather and there were no thunderstorms in the area at the time, just a shower with a small heavier downpour. So how did a funnel cloud develop?

It’s important to understand that most tornadoes come from a severe thunderstorm. The storm cloud rises very high into the sky -- sometimes over ten miles aloft, and there is normally strong rotation extending high up into the storm.

Funnel cloud over east Windsor (WDIV Storm Pins)

On Monday, however, there was no severe storm, but we still saw a funnel cloud. These are typically either waterspouts, landspouts (same thing as a waterspout -- but over land), and cold air funnels. A waterspout or landspout occurs when there’s just enough low-level wind shear to cause a circulation near the surface, and when the associated air parcel rises, so does the circulation.

Waterspouts and landspouts are generally much, much weaker than tornadoes, and have shorter lifespans. In today’s case, we did not receive any reports that the funnel touched down, and I confirmed this with the Ontario Storm Prediction Center.

Cold air funnels are common over the Great Lakes in the fall when cold air masses start flowing over the relatively warmer lakes -- that creates an unstable atmosphere above those waters.

If a strong storm system aloft crosses the lakes in fall, we sometimes get enough wind shear to work with that instability to generate these funnel clouds. Like waterspouts and landspouts, cold air funnels are generally weaker than the standard tornado.

