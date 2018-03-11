Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for some Sunday sunshine!

DETROIT - First things first: look at your clock or watch…did you remember to set it FORWARD one hour? Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. If you forgot, you are late if you need to be somewhere soon.

It’s a cold start to the day, with temperatures ranging from low to mid-20s (-5 degrees Celsius) across the heart of our metropolitan area, but only in the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) in our typically colder rural locations. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine, then skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon…but not as much cloud cover as we saw Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) will fall short of today’s long-term average high of 44 degrees (7 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, wind will be light, blowing from a generally north direction at 3 to 7 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:52 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:35 p.m.

Mostly clear for most of tonight, but clouds will increase late at night. Lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

We may start our Monday with partial sunshine, but clouds will continue increasing, and snow showers will develop ahead of a potent upper level disturbance dropping southeast from Canada. We’ll be dry for the morning rush hour, but these snow showers, which should become more robust during the afternoon…even to the point of a few snow squalls…may cause problems for the afternoon rush hour. Total accumulation, however, should be less than one inch. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers diminish Monday evening, although a few may linger. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

More snow showers are possible ahead of another upper level disturbance on Tuesday, with accumulations again less than one inch. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend presents great uncertainty as the next major weather system approaches. We’ll stay on the mild side (highs near 50 degrees…10 degrees Celsius), with rain shower chances both days at this point, but the timing and duration is still very much in the air. The Local4Casters are professionals when it comes to weekends, and we’ll keep a close eye on things and update you through the week.

