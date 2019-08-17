Getting warmer Saturday, hotter Sunday with storms

DETROIT - Welcome to Dream Cruise Weekend, Motor City!

Saturday becomes warmer with sun mixed with clouds and a slight chance of rain. Sunday will be hotter with a better chance of storms. Higher heat and humidity last into the beginning of next week.

After some early morning showers and storms, most Detroiters will wake up to mostly cloudy skies an mild conditions. Pre-dawn temps will be in the middle and upper 60s. Skies become slightly clearer after breakfast with temps in the 70s. By lunchtime, it will be closer to 80 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m. ET.

Families going to early morning activities or getting their lawn chairs out along Woodward Avenue for the dream cruise can look forward to warming conditions.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warmer. Remember your sunscreen as highs reach the mid 80s. There is a slight chance of scattered showers, especially south of 8 Mile.

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m. ET.

Showers and storms are likely Saturday night, especially before and around midnight. Heavy downpours are possible in a greater amount of communities. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather makes a comeback. Daytime temperatures reach 90°F. It will feel like 95°F. Remember to drink plenty of water, where light and loose fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. Coaches remember to have your players practice in the early morning or when it’s cooler. Also, I have your scholar athletes take frequent water breaks.

Monday will be hot as well. Highs reach 90°F again it will feel hotter under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will not be as hot, but it will be very warm skies we probably do mostly sunny with a high temperature is in the middle and upper 80s each day.

