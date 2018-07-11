Gorgeous Wednesday across Metro Detroit

A gorgeous day in Metro Detroit with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s to start your Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies mixed with occasional high clouds will bring highs into the low and maybe mid 80s today which is right where we should be. There will be a dip in humidity today as well making it feel very comfortable all day with winds NNE 5-10 mph.

Thursday is a near carbon copy of today with comfy overnight numbers in the 50s to low 60s so you can open the windows and air out the joint. Sunshine with some high clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms come into Northern Lower and some of those storms could pack a punch.

The end of the week will bring an increase in temps and humidity Friday. Highs will likely hit 90 degrees for many with upper 80s and feeling like the 90s with humidity for everyone else. We have a shot at a few showers late, late Friday or overnight into early Saturday and we may have a few spotty showers coming and going Saturday with the warm and muggy air bringing those scattered shower chances. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days with highs into the upper 80s and low 90s with sun to end your weekend. Storm chances Monday afternoon. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.