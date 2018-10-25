Halloween weather forecast for Metro Detroit: Shower chance in the evening

DETROIT - Wednesday should start dry, and with some sunshine.

However, this week’s computer models are now speeding up a front that appeared would hold off until Thursday. That now brings a shower chance into the area late in the day into Halloween evening.

We’re still a week out, so this could change, and we’ll keep you posted daily. Temperatures during prime trick or treating time should be in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

