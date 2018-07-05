Heat Advisory and severe storm risk in Metro Detroit: Here's what to expect on Thursday

It’s the last steamy day in Metro Detroit, and we have a few concerns before the heat heads out.

Heat sticks around Thursday

We have another Heat Advisory Thursday for Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties for temps in the low 90s, feeling more like 100 degrees when you factor in the heavy humidity.

Be careful!

Severe storm risk

There is a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather later today. We may see an isolated shower or storm before lunch, but a much better chance through the mid afternoon and early evening ahead of a cold front.

Some of these storms later will produce heavy downpours and gusty winds 50-60 mph around some storms which can cause damage.

Keep an eye to the sky later today as the window for stormy weather is mainly 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday forecast

Friday is the change we’ve been waiting for with tons of sun and falling temps and humidity. We should see temps near 80 degrees with sun Friday, although some will not make it out of the 70s which will feel great.

Weekend and next week look-ahead

It’s a little warmer day by day through the weekend as we go from low 80s Saturday to mid 80s Sunday with more sun and lower humidity.

We have a shot at getting near 90 degrees again Monday and Tuesday, but the humidity is still lower and it won’t feel quite like it has the last few days here.

