Heavy downpours to hit Metro Detroit beginning Saturday evening

Some of us will get heavy downpours and possibly even a rumble of thunder on Saturday.

DETROIT - Welcome to the weekend. You have worked hard this week, and deserve a break.

Fortunately, Mother Nature will give us a break before things start going downhill. We are starting our day with plenty of sunshine, and we should keep that sunshine through the morning hours. So you are fine if you have pre-lunch plans for some jogging or taking the dog for a walk.

Clouds will increase rapidly this afternoon, but we remain dry at least through 5 p.m. You are also fine heading to the 2 p.m. performance of Shen Yun at the Detroit Opera House (this is the last weekend), although bring an umbrella if you plan on staying downtown afterward and heading to dinner.

It is our evening plans that are going to get wet really quick, and I am not talking about a light drizzle. Some of us will get heavy downpours and possibly even a rumble of thunder.

So you better have some rain fighting gear if you have a long walk to and from Ford Field and plan on attending Monster Jam around 7 p.m.

It is going to become a little breezy by late afternoon. That breeze will continue into the evening, so that is also going to impact how wet you get if you have to dodge the drops.

Temperature-wise, it will rise through the 20s this morning into the low to mid-30s by early afternoon. Our afternoon high will be around 40 or in the low 40s, temps will fall off a bit after the rain starts, and then spike upward later this evening.

One final comment about the rain (which could start as a wintry mix north of I-69): We could easily receive three-quarters of an inch of rain (or possibly even more if some computer models are to be believed), and the ground is frozen…it cannot soak up any of it.

So, every drop will follow the laws of gravity and run-off. Those of you in low areas prone to flooding need to be on alert Saturday evening and night. I hope your sump pump works.



