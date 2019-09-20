Here's the Metro Detroit weekend weather outlook

DETROIT - It's not quite as comfortably cool to start Friday as a little bit of humidity is start to creep into Metro Detroit, but we still have nice 50s and low 60s as you head out.

Look for skies to stay mostly sunny through the first part of the day, and as we warm into the 80s, we will begin to see increased humidity and cloud cover later today. Highs in the low 80s will feel more like mid to upper 80s when you combine temps and humidity, so plenty of water today and dress lightly.

Computer model data has been going back and forth with showers moving in late today. The Friday morning model data brings a few scattered rain and thundershowers into our West and South Zones late, late afternoon or this evening.

This could be an issue for the start of some local High School Football Games, but those showers should fade by 8 p.m., and there's a chance we see next to nothing tomorrow evening. Stay tuned.

Track the radar

Saturday forecast

The humidity keeps pouring in this weekend, our last weekend of Summer. Highs tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds will be in the mid 80s with a heat index closer to 90°F. These conditions become unstable, and we may see a few random rain and thundershowers popping up in the heat of the afternoon.

Keep an eye to the skies as most of us will be very warm and muggy, but dry. Sunday is a different story as a line of showers and storms will be moving in through the mid to late morning.

Sunday forecast

Sunday showers and storms don't look to be strong or severe but could be a damper on your outdoor plans to end the weekend. With clouds, gusty breezes, and showers, highs will likely stay in the 70s Sunday before we start to really cool off next week.

Next week

A few lingering showers Monday which is the first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox or start of Fall occurs at 3:50 AM Monday! We will get some sunshine back Monday afternoon but highs will be limited to the lower 70s and that's where they stay most of next week.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.