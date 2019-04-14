High chance rain will continue throughout Sunday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Good morning! I hope you got those outdoor chores and fun done Saturday, because chances for getting anything done outside Sunday are minimal.

We have a high chance for rain throughout the day ahead, although there could be some occasional breaks in the rain…sort of a wave after wave of rain scenario, with things lightening up in between each wave (except farther north, where the precipitation will be more steady).

The only real question Saturday is simply how far north snow will fall as there will be colder air there. I have mentioned in the past that in April, it is really tough to get snowfall during the day because, even on cloudy days, insolation (the sun’s rays) do penetrate the clouds, and warm things up there.

April snow is more common at night, when you don’t have that component to deal with. Still, the farther north you go the colder the air will be, and that sun impact may actually be successfully overcome.

At this point, it appears that the best chance to get any meaningful flakes will be north of I-69, and this could be a similar situation to what we have this past Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

As you may recall, the pavement was too warm for snow to accumulate, but it did accumulate on elevated surfaces – decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, cars parked outside – as well as on the grass.

It is going to be a breezy day which, combined with highs only in the low to mid 40s (that’s 5 to 8 degrees Celsius for our Canadian friends across the river), will make this a pretty crummy weekend day. Unless you need an excuse to get some indoor chores done.

There are some things going on around town so, if you are heading out this evening to see We Came as Romans & Crown the Empire at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, or to J.B. SMoove at the Motor City Sound Board, or to The Nth Power at El Club in Detroit, you’ll need the umbrella and a very close parking spot.

Have a great Sunday…stay warm, stay dry, and Go Pistons! (they start their playoff series in Milwaukee)



