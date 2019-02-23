High wind warning issued for Sunday in Metro Detroit: What you need to know

DETROIT - Damaging winds are expected to wreak havoc in Metro Detroit on Sunday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan from 7 a.m. on Sunday until 4 a.m. on Monday, with a high likelihood of power outages in the area.

What's a High Wind Warning?

A High Wind Warning is issued when the following conditions are expected: 1) sustained winds of 40 mph or higher for one hour or more. OR. 2) wind gusts of 58 mph or higher for any duration.

What to expect in Metro Detroit

A long duration of strong winds expected Sunday and Sunday night.

Sustained west winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts in excess of 50 mph.

Brief intervals of gusts greater than 60 mph possible.

Strongest winds expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Biggest threats:

Hazardous travel, especially for high profile vehicles.

Scattered Power Outages and tree damage.

Unsecured light outdoor objects will be blown around.

How to prepare for high winds

Trim tree branches away from your house and power lines.

Secure loose gutters and shutters.

Identify an interior room of your house, such as a basement or interior bathroom, that you can take shelter in during high wind warnings.

If you live in a mobile home, identify a sturdy building you can go to if NWS issues a high wind or severe thunderstorm warning.

Update your emergency kit and be sure to include enough food and water to last for 3 days for each person in your home.

Make a list of items outside your home you will need to tie down or put away so that they don't blow away or fly through a window. When NWS issues a high wind or severe thunderstorm watch, immediately secure these items to avoid damage or injury once the wind starts picking up.

