Hot & humid with rain, thundershower chances for July 4th

DETROIT - Happy 4th of July! The humidity is on the rise again and the heat is sticking around making your Independence Day the air you can wear. We have morning lows in the 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies, and highs are heading into the 90s. We have a Heat Advisory from noon to 8pm for all of Metro Detroit as the combination of heat and humidity bring the heat index near 100° F or warmer, and heat illness is possible if you’re not careful. Stay in the AC as much as possible, hydrate, and take it easy. Make sure you check on your neighbors and the elderly on the block to make sure everyone is safe. Scattered or isolated rain and thundershowers are likely this afternoon as we begin to heat up with some heavy downpours possible, so keep an eye to the skies especially for those of you south of I-94, but don’t cancel any plans.

Shower chance increase a little overnight and into tomorrow as a cold front moves closer and closer but there is still model evidence that shows limited activity again Thursday. Highs will hit the low 90s with more mugginess, and models are split on storm chances during the peak heat of the afternoon. Some model data keeps most of the rain south of us, still we need to be ready for scattered showers and storms through the day tomorrow. Right now, no severe weather is expected.

Friday is the change we’ve been waiting for with tons of sun and falling temps and humidity. We should see temps near 80 degrees with sun Friday through the weekend and into early next week. Temps do climb again next week, so let’s enjoy what will be one of the nicest weekends of the summer. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

