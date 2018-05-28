DETROIT - Keep the air conditioners going Sunday night into Monday morning. Overnight lows be near 70° under mostly clear skies.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday! Commemorations will have mostly sunny conditions, and it will be even hotter! Highs will be in the low 90s.

It will not be as hot Tuesday and Wednesday. Great days for outdoor recess with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday will have high temperatures around 80°F. Clouds will increase due to Alberto’s move from south to north. Rain showers are possible, as well.

