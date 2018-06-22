How much will rain will we see in Metro Detroit this weekend?

A tricky forecast ahead with some big events in the near future around Metro Detroit. Rain is trying to move in this morning, but the dry air will eat most of the moisture as it moves in from the south.

Friday forecast

So, some spotty drizzle here and there to start your Friday with temps in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s as you head out. Cloudy skies all day with more showers coming. The rain and scattered thundershowers will move up from the south and overspread the area around 2pm.

We’ll likely have scattered activity through the evening drive and then an evening break from the showers. More rain and thundershowers move through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the overnight into Saturday.

Saturday forecast

Rain and thundershowers linger around Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. These should be scattered showers allowing for some morning deeds to get done outside, just keep an eye on radar on your Local4Casters app. Rain starts to break up a bit in the mid afternoon, except for our South Zone or areas south of I-94 where showers will likely keep going through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s which will only be on the warmer side if we can get into some mid afternoon sunshine. We’re not expecting much sun but we will see some.

Sunday forecast

We cannot rule out some showers early Sunday before we get a more stable break. You can expect a mostly dry day with low clouds and fog with some showers before 8am and then just mostly cloudy to partly sunny and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A weak cool front moves through in the evening and the showers with that will be fading across the Saginaw Valley late Sunday.

Monday's Ford Fireworks

That cool front sets us up perfectly for Monday and the Ford Fireworks. We’ll have sun all day Monday with temps in the upper 70s and dry conditions for the Fireworks Show Monday night. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

