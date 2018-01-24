1 HR
Former sports physician Larry Nassar has been sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.
A former Oakland University professor has been found guilty of three drug-related counts after he was accused last year of operating a drug house.
34 Mins
A Michigan State trustee released a statement Wednesday slamming the university's handling of the Larry Nassar case.
29 Mins
A former Warren firefighter has been sentenced to prison time in the deadly drunken driving crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Sterling Heights.
12 Mins
Another burst of mild air is just ahead for Metro Detroit, but we've got to get through another seasonably cold night.
Drivers who thought the commute Downriver couldn't get any worse, thanks to the I-75 project, are in for an unpleasant surprise.
28 Mins
An 85-year old Detroit man faces eviction from the home where he's lived the past 35 years, and it has nothing to do with not paying rent.
2 HRS
Elton John will play at least one more show in Detroit before he retires from touring.
9 HRS
17 Mins
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman will be joining the Baseball…
33 Mins
Over 100 victims spoke at the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar…
35 Mins
The faculty athletic representative of Michigan State University submitted her resignation…
A shooting at the Detroit fireworks show turned what was supposed to be a joyous night for…
The days can be difficult for an Inkster mother whose teenage daughter disappeared more than…
