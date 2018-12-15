How will the weather impact your Saturday plans in Metro Detroit?

If you're one of those early risers who heads out for an early-morning jog, and you're still in bed reading this right now, you may want to look out the window first, as parts of our area will start the day with locally dense fog.

DETROIT - If you’re one of those early risers who heads out for an early-morning jog, and you’re still in bed reading this right now, you may want to look out the window first, as parts of our area will start the day with locally dense fog.

Your problem, however, is more than just with the visibility, because temperatures are below-freezing in many locales. When dense fog forms in below freezing temperatures, a condition called freezing fog -- it can deposit a thin film of ice, called black ice, onto surfaces. So be VERY careful and test the pavement before starting your jog, or just heading out early this morning.

Temperatures will rise above freezing, and the day ahead will be dry, so expect no problems if this is the day to get your Christmas shopping done, especially with highs expected to reach the low 40s. And the wind will be light, too!

Whether you’re heading to the Pistons-Celtics game at Little Caesars Arena or to a holiday party or just taking your sweetie out for a nice Saturday-evening dinner, don’t expect any trouble from Mother Nature.

The evening will be dry, wind will remain light and temperatures will fall into the mid- to upper 30s by late evening.

Finally, while it appears that we’ll have more clouds than clear sky, be aware that there’s a chance to see a comet in the nighttime sky! You can read details about that here.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.