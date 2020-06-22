Subtropical Depression Forms Well Offshore Of The U.S. East Coast

Location 310 miles SE of Nantucket Massachusetts Wind 35 mph Heading ENE at 9 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 65.7W, 38.2N

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Depression Four was located near latitude 38.2 north, longitude 65.7 west. The subtropical depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this motion is forecast to continue through tonight. A motion toward the northeast is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible tonight and early Tuesday, and the subtropical depression could briefly become a subtropical storm. Slow weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Satellite image updated at 04:06 PM

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.