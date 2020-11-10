Subtropical Storm Forms Over The Open Northeast Atlantic

Location 995 miles SW of The Azores Wind 50 mph Heading E at 15 mph Pressure 29.53 Coordinates 40.3W, 28.8N

Discussion

At 300 AM GMT (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Theta was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 40.3 West. The storm is moving toward the east near 15 mph (24 km/h), and a general east-northeast motion is expected to continue during the next two to three days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next 12 to 24 hours followed by little change in strength through Thursday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 9:23 Monday Evening, November 09th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 9:23 Monday Evening, November 09th

Land Hazards

None.