Tropical Depression Forms East Of The Northern Leeward Islands

Location 670 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 14 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 53.1W, 16.4N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Sixteen was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 53.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to pass to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:02 Saturday Evening, September 18th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

Tropics Models at 9:39 Saturday Evening, September 18th

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: The outer bands of the depression could produce rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across portions of the northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico later Sunday through Tuesday. This rainfall may lead to areas of urban and small stream flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by the depression are expected to reach the northern Leeward Islands Sunday night and Monday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.