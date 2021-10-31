Subtropical Storm Wanda Forms Over The Central Atlantic

Location 1020 miles W of The Azores Wind 50 mph Heading SE at 21 mph Pressure 29.18 Coordinates 45.4W, 36.2N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Wanda was located near latitude 36.2 North, longitude 45.4 West. The storm is moving toward the southeast near 21 mph (33 km/h), and a slower southeast to east-southeast motion is expected during the next day or two. A turn to the northeast or north is forecast to occur on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 988 mb (29.18 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:12 Saturday Evening, October 30th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:07 Saturday Evening, October 30th

Land Hazards

None