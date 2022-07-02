Tropical Storm Colin Forms Near The South Carolina Coast

Location 50 miles SW of Myrtle Beach South Carolina Wind 40 mph Heading NE at 8 mph Pressure 29.86 Coordinates 79.5W, 33.2N

Discussion

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Colin was located just inland over South Carolina near latitude 33.2 North, longitude 79.5 West. Colin is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected late Sunday and Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, and then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Colin is expected to dissipate over the western Atlantic on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) mainly to the southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 3:44 Saturday Night, July 02nd

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, including Pamlico Sound.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina * Pamlico Sound

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropics Models at 3:26 Saturday Night, July 02nd

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in South Carolina this morning and will spread northward to the warning area in North Carolina this afternoon through Sunday.

RAINFALL: Colin will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of coastal South and North Carolina through Sunday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts up to 4 inches, is expected. This rainfall may result in localized areas of flash flooding.