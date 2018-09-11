List of mandatory evacuation zones in South Carolina, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. - Forecasters say Florence will arrive on land as an extremely dangerous major hurricane by the end of the week.

Government officials are ordering mandatory evacuations for areas in the most dangerous zones, mostly on the coast of the Carolinas.

President Donald Trump says the federal government is "absolutely, totally prepared" for Hurricane Florence as it heads toward the Eastern Seaboard.

The president briefed reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday.

Trump has declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina ahead of the Category 4 hurricane, which frees up help from federal agencies.

South Carolina evacuation information

Governor Henry McMaster, in coordination with local officials, has issued Executive Order 2018-29, which orders the evacuation of coastal South Carolina residents for their personal safety as Hurricane Florence approaches. Residents in all hurricane evacuation zones must evacuate beginning no later than NOON TUESDAY, SEPT. 11.

Evacuation shelter locations will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened.

Evacuees should pack the following essential items in anticipation of a potentially prolonged evacuation period: required medications, adequate clothing, and essential personal items. Residents going to evacuation shelters should bring their own blankets, pillows, cots, and special food items if they are on restricted diets.

Individuals and families should plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Pets are not allowed inside Red Cross evacuation shelters.

The governor also issued Executive Order 2018-30, which orders school closures and closures of all state government offices for all non-essential personnel in the following counties, beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 11: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Colleton, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

Update: North Carolina governor calls for mandatory evacuation for Barrier Islands ahead of Hurricane Florence

People who live in the following coastal areas must evacuate beginning noon Tuesday. Residents who do not know their zones can visit SCEMD’s “Know Your Zone” website where they can enter their address and be given their precise zones and view detailed maps of the zones.

Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F

Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I

Southern Coast (All Zones)

Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B

Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A

Jasper County Evacuation Zones A, B

Lane Reversals and Evacuation Routes (All evacuation routes and zones are detailed in the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide):

North Carolina evacuation information

North Carolina's governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the state's barrier islands as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he had issued a first-of-its-kind state evacuation to help prompt residents of the barrier islands, including the Outer Banks, to leave.

Cooper said local governments are typically responsible for issuing evacuation orders in North Carolina, and some localities have already issued orders to evacuate.

But Cooper said he believed Florence will be "so fierce" that the state needs to provide an "added incentive" for people to leave.

Governors in South Carolina and Virginia have also issued mandatory evacuation orders ahead of the storm.

As of 6 pm on Monday, the following counties have ordered evacuations, with more anticipated tomorrow:

Bertie County – voluntary evacuation of waterfront and low-lying areas effective Wednesday, Sept 12

– voluntary evacuation of waterfront and low-lying areas effective Wednesday, Sept 12 Brunswick County - voluntary evacuation of unincorporated areas effective Tuesday, Sept 11; mandatory evacuation of low-lying and flood-prone areas, people in substandard or mobile homes effective Tuesday, Sept 11

- voluntary evacuation of unincorporated areas effective Tuesday, Sept 11; mandatory evacuation of low-lying and flood-prone areas, people in substandard or mobile homes effective Tuesday, Sept 11 Currituck County - mandatory evacuation for Currituck Outer Banks (Corolla and Carova) effective 7am Tuesday, Sept 11

- mandatory evacuation for Currituck Outer Banks (Corolla and Carova) effective 7am Tuesday, Sept 11 Dare County - mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island effective noon Monday, Sept 10; mandatory evacuation for entire county effective 7am Tuesday, Sept 11

- mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island effective noon Monday, Sept 10; mandatory evacuation for entire county effective 7am Tuesday, Sept 11 Hyde County - mandatory evacuation for visitors to Ocracoke effective Monday, Sept. 10; mandatory evacuation for residents to Ocracoke effective Tuesday, Sept 11

- mandatory evacuation for to Ocracoke effective Monday, Sept. 10; mandatory evacuation for to Ocracoke effective Tuesday, Sept 11 New Hanover County - mandatory evacuation for UNCW

- mandatory evacuation for UNCW Onslow County – voluntary evacuation of unincorporated areas and Surf City effective Monday, Sept 10; mandatory evacuation of Topsail Beach effective Tuesday, Sept 11

This afternoon Governor Cooper led a briefing for local and state officials as well as Congressional representatives on preparations for Hurricane Florence. Gov. Cooper, NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry and FEMA Regional Administrator Grazia Szczech briefed the officials on evacuation status, the schedule of shelter openings and supply and heavy equipment mobilization needed for rescue and recovery.

The Governor’s Office also today activated North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for donations to support North Carolina’s response to Hurricane Florence. To donate, visit www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

Download the Ready NC app or follow NC Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates and to learn how you can prepare for the storm.

Florence to hit land as extremely powerful storm

According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph). By 11 a.m. Tuesday, Florence was centered about 905 miles (1,455 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and moving west-northwest at 16 mph (25 kph). Its center will move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday, then approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina.

Two other storms are spinning in the Atlantic as the 2018 hurricane season peaks: Tropical Storm Isaac is approaching the Caribbean, while Hurricane Helene is no threat to land over waters. As Isaac approaches the Caribbean, hurricane watches are in effect for Guadeloupe, Martinique and Dominica, while a tropical storm watch was issued for Antigua and Montserrat.

Washington, DC, declares state of emergency

The mayor of Washington, D.C., has declared a state of emergency as the nation's capital prepares for heavy rains, flooding and power outages related to Hurricane Florence.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the move Tuesday morning, describing it as a necessary step to "ensure we have the resources and support" to handle several days of torrential rain.

Several public events and street festivals scheduled for this weekend have been canceled, and Bowser advised Washington residents to stock up on groceries and batteries and make sure their prescriptions are filled.

City officials say the primary dangers to residents will come from flash flooding and power lines downed by falling tree branches.



