List of mandatory evacuations zones in Florida for Hurricane Dorian

In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

The storm's top sustained winds decreased slightly to 165 mph (265 kph) as its westward movement slowed, crawling along Grand Bahama island Monday morning at 1 mph (1.6 kph) in what forecasters said would be a daylong assault. Earlier, Dorian churned over Abaco island with battering winds and surf during Sunday.

There was little information from the affected islands, though officials expected many residents to be left homeless. Most people went to shelters as the storm approached, with tourist hotels shutting down and residents boarded up their homes.

STATE PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the East Coast of Florida from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.

A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Lake Okeechobee.

EVACUATIONS

The following counties have issued mandatory evacuations:

Martin County – Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B are in effect. This includes Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Sewall's Point, low lying areas, and mobile and manufactured homes. Palm Beach County – Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion. Zone B includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line. Brevard County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 5 p.m. today for Zone A, including all mobile and manufactured homes. St. Lucie County – Mandatory evacuation order for residents on the barrier island (North and South Hutchinson Island), those living in low-lying coastal areas and mobile homes. St. Johns County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 2 for Zone A and Zone B, which includes the entire cities of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or in flood-prone areas.

The following counties have issued voluntary evacuations: Osceola County – Voluntary/Phased Glades County – Voluntary/Phased Hendry County – Voluntary/Phased Indian River County – Voluntary/Phased Okeechobee County – Voluntary/Phased Highlands County – Voluntary/Phased

More information on evacuations can be found at www.floridadisaster.org/info.

Florida Evacuation Zones info

In order to know when to evacuate for hurricane surge flooding, you must KNOW YOUR ZONE!

The greatest killer of people during hurricanes is storm surge – the dome of water pushed ashore by powerful hurricane winds. Entire buildings can be moved, and can cause more damage than the winds of a hurricane itself. Florida is extremely vulnerable to surge flooding because of its coastal and low-lying geography.

To stay safe from surge flooding, if you live in a zone that has been ordered to evacuate, get out. The best way to be prepared for a hurricane storm surge is to know your evacuation zone and plan your destination and travel routes ahead of time.

Know Your Zone - search by address to determine if you are in a designated evacuation zone.

Maps - access a map for those counties with designated evacuation zones.

Counties WITH Designated Evacuation Zones

For each county that has designated evacuation zones, please refer to these specific resources.

Counties WITHOUT Designated Evacuation Zones

The following counties DO NOT have designated evacuation zones. These counties may still issue evacuation orders, but these orders will NOT refer to designated evacuation zones and instead will refer to geographic boundaries or landmarks.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Comcast has announced it is opening its network of almost 200,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Florida to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, free of charge.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) has set up an emergency telecommunications provider coordination group to ensure coordinated recovery efforts to aid in the emergency response and recovery after the storm has passed.

There are almost 28,000 linemen, tree crews, and support personnel staged around Florida to help quickly restore power.

Verizon is offering unlimited calling, texting and data for customers in the path of the hurricane. Verizon's prepaid, postpaid and small-business customers in the path of the hurricane will have unlimited calling, data and texting from September 2nd – September 9th.

AT&T announced it's waiving data overages in affected Florida areas from September 2 – September 8.

FUEL

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is escorting fuel trucks to ensure fuel reaches critical areas more quickly. The State is working closely with the fuel industry to ensure there is an adequate fuel supply statewide.

Through Executive Order 19-189, Governor DeSantis waived hours of service and truck weights for fuel trucks. Neighboring states, specifically Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia have waived requirements as well so that fuel can be moved more quickly and efficiently.

The State of Florida is working with industry partners to identify additional resources, including trucks, staff, etc. to distribute more fuel throughout the state.

Florida officials are working with ports along the East Coast of Florida to monitor resources and assist with closures and re-openings.

FOOD AND WATER

The State has 819,000 gallons of water and 1.8 million meals ready for distribution.

The State has submitted a request to FEMA for 9 million liters of water and 6.5 million shelf-stable meals.

The State has pre-deployed 860,000 bottles of water to preparing counties.

The State has 730,000 pounds of ice ready for distribution.

MILITARY SUPPORT

Following Governor DeSantis' authorization, a total of 2,272 Florida Guardsmen have been activated to State Active Duty for Hurricane Dorian response operations, with an additional 2,162 Guardsmen supporting in a variety of statuses, bringing the total number of responding Soldiers and Airmen to 4,434.

The Florida National Guard is currently staffing and supporting the State Logistics Readiness Center (SLRC) in Orlando, and providing LNOs to 17 counties.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

20 Urban Search and Rescue Teams are on standby for deployment.

HazMat Teams have been identified across 12 departments that will be available for response.

6 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams are on standby.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

More than 1,000 state sworn law enforcement officers are on standby for potential deployment.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has prepared its emergency response equipment and resources for staging as the storm approaches the state.

FHP has activated 12-hour Alpha/Bravo shifts for approximately 1,400 Troopers in the Eastern portions of the state.

FHP deployed three aircraft to monitor traffic over I-75, I-95 and Florida's Turnpike.

FHP has 68 Quick Reaction Force (QRF) Troopers on standby for pre-deployment.

FHP is also in contact with its local law enforcement and transportation partners to identify and assist with any local needs before, during and after the storm.

FHP is providing 2 Troopers for security at each of the 8 Service Plazas on the Florida Turnpike to expedite service at the fuel pumps.

FHP continues to deploy aircraft to monitor traffic over I-95.

Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles have been prepared and are ready to deploy and serve impacted customers immediately following the storm.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is preparing officers and resources for potential deployments in the coming days. They are using a variety of specialized equipment, including shallow draft boats, ATVs, airboats and four-wheel drive vehicles.

FDLE's mutual aid team is leading Florida's law enforcement response coordinating more than 30 missions including fuel delivery escorts and identifying pre-staging areas.

FDLE is pre-positioning logistics teams along Florida's East Coast who are ready to respond after the storm makes landfall.

FDLE is pre-positioning a mobile communications team to ensure emergency communications continue following the storm.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has more than 800 officers and resources prepared for potential deployment wherever they are needed. They have a variety of specialized equipment, including, aircraft, shallow draft boats, ATVs, airboats and four-wheel drive vehicles to assist with recovery.

TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC WORKS

Governor DeSantis has directed the suspension of tolls on Florida's Turnpike Mainline, and selected toll roads across the state. The tolls suspension include the following: Alligator Alley The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91), including the Homestead Extension (SR 821) Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869) Beachline Expressway (SR 528) Orlando Beltway (SR 417 and SR 429) I-595 Express I-95 Express I-75 Express

The Governor has also directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to monitor traffic flow to determine the opening of shoulders along major highways. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will assist in the direction of traffic if shoulders are opened.

There are currently no bridge closures as this time. The U.S. Coast Guard makes decisions on movable bridges based on wind speeds. Bridges will remain open for maritime and vehicle traffic as long as safety considerations allow. The Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation and will make adjustments as needed.

All available lanes will remain open on the interstate system.

FDOT is operating the I-595 express lanes in the westbound direction until Hurricane Dorian has passed. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the general-purpose eastbound lanes throughout this period.

Director Moskowitz has temporarily waived Florida statute section 489.113 (11), allowing local governments to direct the securing of cranes.

FDOT is working with state and local officials to assess the current situation and needs and holding teleconferences with the FDOT district offices.

Florida's 511 Traveler Information System is one of the most effective ways drivers can keep informed about the state's roadways during severe weather.

Contractors on all construction projects are securing work sites, clearing traffic control devices that are not actively being used to direct traffic, and checking drainage systems.

All available lanes will remain open on the interstate system in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.

The I-4 construction project team has completed emergency preparation plans to ensure safety and mobility prior to, and after, this anticipated event. This includes following approved procedures to secure or remove traffic barrels, barricades, temporary signage, and any other items that might be affected by strong winds. Areas vulnerable to flooding and/or erosion are being checked, evaluated, and monitored. Equipment such as trucks, excavators, bulldozers, and portable pumps and generators are being checked and fueled.

FDOT has announced that the I-595 Express Lanes will operate in the westbound direction today until Hurricane Dorian has passed. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the general-purpose eastbound lanes throughout this period.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is actively monitoring local conditions to determine the closure status of state buildings As local conditions change, DMS will make updates for state building closures at: (https://www.dms.myflorida.com/business_operations/real_estate_development_and_management/bureau_of_operations_and_maintenance/building_closure_information

Currently, State buildings in the following counties will be close at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3: Glades, Lake, Levy, Martin, Okeechobee, Putnam, St. Lucie, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is redirecting resources from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Florida.

The Corps has received a FEMA Regional Activation Mission Assignment to provide an ESF 3 (Public Works & Engineering) team leader, assistant team leader and subject matter expert on debris, infrastructure assessments and water/wastewater.

The Corps also received a mission assignment for temporary roofing planning, temporary emergency power, temporary public facilities and debris planning.

Lake Okeechobee is at 13.74 feet as of September 1, 2019.

The U.S. Army Corps expects the lake to rise about 2 – 3.5 feet because of Hurricane Dorian. The Corps continues to indicate they are not concerned about Herbert Hoover Dike integrity and potential storm surge on the lake.

During the storm, the U.S. Army Corps is not releasing water. After the storm, we expect the Corps to make releases through St. Lucie/Caloosahatchee.

The Corps is continuing to monitor their construction sites around the Lake with each storm update and informing Emergency Managers of its condition.

PUBLIC HEALTH AND MEDICAL

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated the Emergency Status System (ESS) for health care facilities statewide to enter their storm preparedness status including generators and utility company information, emergency contacts, and bed availability.

Information about nursing homes and assisted living facilities generator status can be found here: http://fl-generator.com/.

Of the 3,062 licensed assisted living facilities (ALF) in Florida, 3,008 facilities have a generator and must have the generator onsite as a result of the state of emergency. Four facilities have emergency plans to evacuate if needed. AHCA is conducting extensive outreach with these facilities to ensure generators are being acquired or there are appropriate plans to evacuate in place. AHCA has confirmed that every ALF and nursing home located in a coastal county along Florida's East Coast from Palm Beach County north to Nassau County either has a generator on site or has plans to evacuate.

AHCA is deploying staff to any facility in the coastal counties for which we do not have current updated information on their generator status.

684 nursing homes have a generator and must have the generator onsite as a result of the state of emergency, and 3 facilities have emergency plans to evacuate if needed.

AHCA is participating in daily calls with the Florida Health Care Association and all residential and inpatient healthcare facilities, and the Florida Hospital Association and all hospitals.

The Department of Health (DOH) currently has no active boil water notices. However, it has two webpages that will be updated in real-time as notices are issued. Normal version: http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/index.html . Low-bandwidth version: http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/mobile.html.



DOH is actively communicating with County Health Departments (CHDs) to pre-identify and pre-stage resources.

DOH is monitoring availability for 10 Nursing Strike Teams, 10 Medical Task Forces and 10 Ambulance Strike Teams through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

DOH has conducted outreach to all 280 EMS providers in Florida to determine availability of ambulance strike teams.

DOH has distributed general sanitation messaging to CHDs for all shelters through MassCare, encouraging disinfection of restrooms at least once a day.

DOH has requested 390 EMS resources through the National EMS Contract for ambulances and para-transit vehicles.

150 personnel, including nursing staff, has been mobilized to assist special-needs shelters.

DOH has requested 10 Nursing Strike Teams through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

DOH is drop-shipping 2,365 doses of Narcan to all 67 County Health Departments to be distributed to all shelters. Additionally, DOH is distributing fact sheets to shelters to educate how to recognize signs of an overdose.

DOH is coordinating with fuel vendors, who are prepared to support all hospitals and assisted living facilities (ALS) in the potential areas of impact.

DOH is opening special needs shelters in potentially impacted counties between 8:00 a.m. Saturday and 1:00 p.m. Sunday depending on the county. For special needs shelter locations and contact information by county, go to: https://floridadisaster.org/planprepare/disability/disability-shelters/

319 ambulances are staged throughout Florida ready to assist with health care facility evacuations.

Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMAT) Task Forces are also strategically placed throughout the state to provide emergency medical support to hospitals.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) has reached out to group homes in the counties potentially impacted by the storm to ensure all the necessary steps have been taken to ensure the health and safety of APD customers.

APD is monitoring the storm and regularly sharing information with employees, stakeholders, waiver support coordinators, and providers to ensure the health and safety of the customers the agency serves.

APD Waiver Support Coordinators and providers have contacted individuals in independent living to ensure proper safety measures are being taken.

APD's Recovery Toolkit at www.apdcares.org provides the last information about the hurricane, disaster preparations and resources after the storm.

The APD state-run facilities located in Gainesville, Chattahoochee, and Marianna have secured homes, buildings, vehicles, and grounds in preparation for the approaching storm.

The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs (FDVA) operates six skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living facility. All state veterans' homes are currently operational.

A toll-free number has been established for veterans who receive care in the impacted area. Call 1-800-507-4571 to receive information on where to go for care, how to receive prescription drugs, or any other concerns they may have about their care. The phone line will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) continues efforts assist elderly and disabled clients who are most at risk in advance of the storm, including those with limited mobility, oxygen dependence, or other accessibility challenges. We are working with our local service providers to assist in transporting clients to emergency shelters, as appropriate.

DOEA has provided shelf-stable meals and home-delivered meal clients throughout the state. Additional meal orders and deliveries will be coordinated as the needs after the storm's landfall are more fully realized.

DOEA is sharing information with clients regarding DCF's announcement of the early release for September's SNAP Food Assistance Benefits.

Florida's PACE (Programs for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Organizations continue preparations for the storm and stand ready to assist.

DOEA continues to work with partners like Feeding Florida to identify and respond to unmet needs, including enacting a mission to provide water where requested.

Using mapping software that links client addresses with FEMA evacuation zones, DOEA has provided data to the AAAs for elderly and disabled clients who reside in coastal and the flood-prone areas.

DOEA has provided DOH counts of clients who are oxygen dependent.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has activated the departments' disaster-related information website:www.myflfamilies.com/disaster.

DCF announced it has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. SNAP customers who were scheduled to receive their benefits between September 1 and September 14 can now access those benefits using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. This is an early release of regular benefits, not a distribution of additional funds.

DCF is communicating with community-based-care lead agencies to ensure there are plans in place to begin making pre-landfall status checks on children in the department's care.

Continue to check the DCF website at: www.myflfamilies.com/disaster and social media accounts for the latest updates.

DCF is holding daily calls with regional directors, program leads, and facility directors to ensure programs and facilities are prepared.

DCF offices in Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties are closed.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has completed pre-storm beach surveys, and pre-storm prep guidance has been distributed to all hazardous waste, drinking water and wastewater facilities.

Florida DEP Beaches staff are working with Atlantic Coast community beach managers for post-storm needs assessments.

Florida state park closures can be found at www.floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates .

Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at impacted parks will be notified by ReserveAmerica of their reservation status. Cancellation fees have been waived for overnight accommodations.

1035 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been pre-authorized and 35 authorized for the 67 counties addressed by the Governor's Executive Order.

An online tool for the public to report the location of storm debris has been deployed.

Pre-storm prep guidance has been distributed to local governments and all hazardous waste, drinking water and wastewater facilities.

DEP has issued an Emergency Final Order which authorizes repairs, replacement, restoration, and certain other measures due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency Final Order which authorizes repairs, replacement, restoration, and certain other measures due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian. State Parks Field staff are continuing their efforts to prepare parks for potential closures statewide.

Districts have formulated park strike teams, prepared equipment and are ready to mobilize post-landfall.

DEP has activated StormTracker which is an online reporting tool that tracks drinking water and wastewater facility status and needs as a result of storm impacts.

DEP is monitoring generator requests for post-storm impacts.

Four (4) Hazardous Area Response Teams (HARTs ) have been identified for potential deployment.

Sixteen (16) strike teams have been identified for park cleanup deployment and are ready with equipment and staff.

BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY

Uber is offering rides to those needing transportation to a shelter. Use code DORIANRELIEF in the app, request, and select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed as your destination.

In response to Hurricane Dorian, Airbnb hosts across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama are offering free places to stay to evacuees and/or relief workers (paid or volunteer) between August 31 and September 16 through the Open Homes program. Visit the following link to find temporary no-cost accommodations: https://www.airbnb.com/dorianmainland .

The US Chamber of Commerce of Commerce has activated the Disaster Help Desk at 1-888-692-4943 for businesses who may have questions before and after a storm.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) and Florida Retail Federation, in coordination with the Department of Economic Opportunity and VISIT FLORIDA, have representatives in the State Emergency Operations Center providing up-to-date lodging information throughout the state for utilization for first responders, utility workers and emergency management professionals responding to Hurricane Dorian.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) is encouraging lodging members to register for FEMA's Transitional Shelter Assistance program, to relax cancellation policies and to relax pet policies for evacuees.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) continues to encourage businesses to visit www.FloridaDisaster.biz for disaster preparedness tips and register to receive updates as the storm progresses.

The private sector hotline (850) 815-4925 has been activated to support disaster preparedness and response activities.

DEO is extending the deadline for local governments to submit applications for the $85 million Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program.

Through VISIT FLORIDA's partnership with Expedia, the Emergency Accommodations Module has also been activated at www.expedia.com/florida. This tool provides travelers with real-time information on accommodations availability throughout Florida and neighboring states.

VISIT FLORIDA is constantly updating the emergency response website Florida Now. This includes encouraging Floridians with plans to return to Florida's East Coast from Labor Day vacation to extend their time out of the area or to go to Northwest Florida, which is not in Hurricane Dorian's forecast cone.

VISIT FLORIDA's three Official Florida Welcome Centers, located at major access points along the state's border, transitioned into emergency information centers offering the latest details on evacuation notices, accommodations, gas availability, and road closures.

VISIT FLORIDA sent a targeted Facebook post to domestic and international visitors currently traveling in Florida advising them of Hurricane Dorian and urging them to take the necessary precautions. The post drives recipients to Floridadiaster.org/info. This message reached an estimated 420,000 Florida visitors on Facebook.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) offers a Hurricane Guide with information about hurricane preparedness, what to do as a storm approaches, disaster recovery, and helpful hurricane-related resources. DBPR has shared the Guide on social media and it is available at http://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/documents/HurricaneGuide_web.pdf.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has activated a consolidated hurricane information webpage for updates regarding the status of department operations and actions of the agency related to license processes, compliance deadlines, board meetings, and related matters of interest for regulated license holders. Click here: http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/Hurricane/ .

Secretary Beshears has ordered the suspension and tolling of time requirements, notice requirements, and deadlines applicable to certain final orders, notices of intended agency action, and pending applications for permits, licenses, rates or other approvals. This suspension will continue through September 30, 2019, unless extended by subsequent order. Review DBPR Emergency Order 2019-01 for more information.

DBPR's Division of Drugs, Devices, and Cosmetics has communicated with all licensed medical gas wholesalers to clarify the options afforded under the state of emergency that will enable the direct supply of oxygen from the wholesaler to points of need at emergency shelters. Division staff are prepared to assist with connecting emergency shelter operations with available supplies of oxygen as needed.

DBPR's Division of Hotels & Restaurants has identified and prepared sanitation and safety specialists to implement protocols for disaster inspections at licensed facilities in the immediate post-impact response phase of this emergency.

DBPR's Division of Regulation has identified and prepared a team of field investigators to support preliminary damage assessment measures in the immediate post-impact response phase of this emergency.

DBPR has suspended the existing occupational license renewal deadline of September 3rd through September 30th.

Anheuser-Busch is delivering over 100,000 cans of emergency drinking water to Florida.

EDUCATION

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) will be posting up-to-date information regarding school closures at www.fldoe.org/hurricaneinfo .

The following school districts have announced closures:

Alachua County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Baker County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Bradford County will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4. Brevard County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Citrus County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Columbia County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Flagler County will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Florida Virtual School will be closed on Tuesday, September 3. Students will still be able to access courses.

will be closed on Tuesday, September 3. Students will still be able to access courses. Florida School for the Deaf and Blind will be closed until further notice.

will be closed until further notice. Gilchrist County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Glades County will be closed until further notice beginning Saturday, August 31.

will be closed until further notice beginning Saturday, August 31. Gulf County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Hamilton County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Hendry County will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Hernando County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Highlands County will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4. Hillsborough County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Indian River County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Lake County will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4. Levy County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Liberty County will be closed on Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed on Tuesday, September 3. Martin County will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Shelters will be opening on Sunday, September 1.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Shelters will be opening on Sunday, September 1. Marion County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Miami-Dade all adult education classes will be canceled starting August 30, at 6:00 p.m. until further notice.

all adult education classes will be canceled starting August 30, at 6:00 p.m. until further notice. Monroe County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Okeechobee County is closed as of today, Friday, August 30, until further notice.

is closed as of today, Friday, August 30, until further notice. Orange County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Osceola County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Pasco County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Palm Beach County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Polk County will be closed Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, September 4.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, September 4. Pinellas County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Seminole County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. St. Lucie will remain closed until further notice.

will remain closed until further notice. Sumter County will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. UF Lab School will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Union County will be closed as of today, Friday, August 30, through Thursday, September 5.

will be closed as of today, Friday, August 30, through Thursday, September 5. Volusia County will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

The following state colleges and universities have announced closures:

Broward College, all campuses and partnership centers will close Saturday, August 31 until further notice.

all campuses and partnership centers will close Saturday, August 31 until further notice. College of Central Florida will be closed Saturday, August 31 through Tuesday September 3.

will be closed Saturday, August 31 through Tuesday September 3. Daytona State College will close at 12 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3.

will close at 12 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3. Eastern Florida State College will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 29 and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3.

will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 29 and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3. Florida Atlantic University will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Florida Gateway College will be closing Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. through Tuesday, September 3.

will be closing Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. through Tuesday, September 3. Florida Southwestern State College will be closed Sunday, September 1, 2019 through Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Sunday, September 1, 2019 through Tuesday, September 3. Florida State College at Jacksonville all campuses and centers will be closing Saturday, August 31, at noon, through Tuesday, September, 3.

all campuses and centers will be closing Saturday, August 31, at noon, through Tuesday, September, 3. Hillsborough Community College will be closing Saturday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 3.

will be closing Saturday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 3. Indian River State College will close Friday, August 30, at 5:00 p.m. until further notice.

will close Friday, August 30, at 5:00 p.m. until further notice. Lake-Sumter State College will be closing Saturday, August 31, at 5:00 p.m. through Wednesday, September 4.

will be closing Saturday, August 31, at 5:00 p.m. through Wednesday, September 4. Miami Dade College will be closing Friday, August 30 at 3:00 p.m. though Tuesday, September 3.

will be closing Friday, August 30 at 3:00 p.m. though Tuesday, September 3. Palm Beach State College will be closing at noon on Friday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 3.

will be closing at noon on Friday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 3. Pasco-Hernando State College will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4. Polk State College will be closed through Wednesday, September 4.

will be closed through Wednesday, September 4. Santa Fe College will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Seminole State College of Florida will be closed Saturday, August 31 at noon until further notice.

will be closed Saturday, August 31 at noon until further notice. St. John's River State College will be closed Sunday, September 1 until further notice.

will be closed Sunday, September 1 until further notice. St. Petersburg College will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019. South Florida State College will be closing Friday, August 30 at 1:00 p.m. until further notice.

will be closing Friday, August 30 at 1:00 p.m. until further notice. The College of the Florida Keys will be closed Saturday, August 31 at noon until Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Saturday, August 31 at noon until Tuesday, September 3. Valencia College will close at 5 p.m. Friday until further notice.

will close at 5 p.m. Friday until further notice. Florida A&M University satellite campuses will be closed through Tuesday, September 3.

satellite campuses will be closed through Tuesday, September 3. Florida State University Regional Medical campus will be closed until Tuesday, September 3.

Regional Medical campus will be closed until Tuesday, September 3. Florida Atlantic University will be closing at 12:30 on Friday, August 30.

will be closing at 12:30 on Friday, August 30. Florida Gulf Coast University will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. Florida International University classes are canceled Friday, August 30 and Saturday August 31, at all FIU locations and online.

classes are canceled Friday, August 30 and Saturday August 31, at all FIU locations and online. Florida Polytechnic University will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. New College of Florida will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4. University of Central Florida will close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3.

will close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3. University of Florida will be closed Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Tuesday, September 3. University of North Florida will be closed Saturday, August 31, through Tuesday, September 3.

will be closed Saturday, August 31, through Tuesday, September 3. University of South Florida will be closed Saturday, August 31, through Tuesday, September 3.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran held a hurricane preparedness conference call with superintendents, and college presidents to receive an update on their hurricane preparedness plans.

Many school boards are adjusting their meetings due to Hurricane Dorian. The Department of Education will work with each district on a case by case basis to meet statutory deadlines.

INSURANCE

DMS' Division of State Group Insurance, has arranged for early prescription renewals starting today for members of the state group insurance program.

The Office of Insurance Regulation's Incident Management Team is fully activated and has representatives at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

OIR team members will be actively working throughout the storm and beyond with consumer advocates, industry stakeholders and entities licensed under OIR's regulatory authority.

In accordance with the Governor's Executive Order, OIR has notified all health insurers, managed care organizations and other health entities of their statutory obligation to allow for early prescription refills during a state of emergency here.

VOLUNTEER EFFORTS

Governor DeSantis activated the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida's official private fund established to assist Florida's communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. Individuals who are interested in supporting may visit www.volunteerflorida.org or text DISASTER to 20222 to make a $10 contribution.

Volunteer Florida is coordinating with state and local emergency management officials and partners to preposition resources.

The Salvation Army has 23 mobile feeding kitchens on standby with each unit prepared to serve 500-1,500 meals per day. Together with Feeding Florida, they are also creating flood buckets.

Feeding Florida is coordinating with local food banks to ensure that there is food and water across the state.

Volunteer Florida is coordinating with the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) and FEMA to bring up to 100 AmeriCorps members to Florida to support response and recovery efforts.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members are assisting communities as they prepare for storm conditions, including filling sandbags and contacting residents on vulnerable population list.

The American Red Cross has 15 food distribution trucks available in Florida to start pushing out, with an additional 75 trucks staged in Montgomery, Alabama. The organization has also prepositioned 70 box trucks in Orlando, Miami and Tallahassee and secured supplies for 30,000 beds.

The American Red Cross Disaster Response Headquarters in Orlando is fully operational.

Team Rubicon is prepositioning volunteers for deployment.

The Salvation Army has 33 canteens and two field kitchens on standby. Local corps are also stationed in emergency operation centers for anticipated landfall and the Instant Management Team has prepared to deploy.

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief has two kitchens that have a 32,000 meal capacity per day. They are also working with partners to preposition additional kitchens that have the capacity to prepare 180,000 meals per day. Additionally, 40+ cleanup and recover teams have populated and are building rosters for pre-staging/deployment.

SBP is readying deployment teams that can be sent to impacted areas as needed.

Farm Share is preparing relief items that can be sent to impacted communities as needed.

Save the Children has a team in Florida and are prepared to support the needs of children in shelters and support the recovery of child care and early learning programs.

Convoy of Hope has staff and supplies pre-positioned in Florida.

Crisis Cleanup will open their Home Cleanup Hotline (844-965-1386) on Monday, September 2 to help individuals who experienced damage to their homes and property.

Individuals who are interested in volunteering after the storm are encouraged to visit www.volunteerflorida.org where they may register to become a volunteer and search for volunteer opportunities. Volunteers should affiliate with an organization before deploying. Volunteers should not self-deploy.

STATE CORRECTIONS

Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Secretary Mark Inch, and his leadership team, are in close contact with the statewide EOC, and state and local law enforcement. Emergency planning is on track. Evacuation determinations are being evaluated and we are confident in the pre-storm planning and actions taking place.

FDC is taking proactive steps to ensure institutions are prepared for the storm and ensure inmate safety is not compromised.

The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is continuing to monitor weather conditions; facilities are increasing food and water supplies; moving vehicles to higher ground in flood zone areas; updating phone trees and all pre-storm activities prior to any watches and warnings.

COURTS

Many counties along Florida's East Coast have announced the closing of local courts. For the latest on court closures, visit the Emergency Information page of the Florida Supreme Court's website: www.floridasupremecourt.org/Emergency.

STATE EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTER / CONTACTS

The State Emergency Operations Center has activated to a Level 1.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) contact number: 1-800-342-3557.

The State Emergency Operations Center Media Line: 850-921-0217.

Follow @FLSERT and @GovRonDeSantis on Twitter for live updates on Hurricane Dorian.

Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org/info to find information on emergency preparedness, shelters, road closures and evacuation routes.

