LIVE DISCUSSION: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it is expected to move toward the U.S. on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning:

Hurricane Dorian came to a daylong halt over the northwest Bahamas, causing damage and immense flooding. Walls of water have reached the second floors of buildings, trapping people in attics, officials said. The Grand Bahama airport was reported to be under six feet of water.

At least five have been killed.

21 injured people were airlifted to hospitals by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The storm is now a Category 2 with winds up to 110 mph.

Hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate.

Storm inching toward U.S.

Dorian is moving northwest at a speed of about 2 mph.

Forecast: Officials say the storm will come “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening. It is expected to come very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday Finally moving near or over North Carolina’s coast late Thursday.

Several Florida airports have shut down operations, with more than 1,500 flights being canceled.

More than 85 shelters are open statewide in Florida.

President Trump has approved emergency declarations for Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. The governors of North Carolina and Virginia have also declared states of emergency.

