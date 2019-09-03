LIVE DISCUSSION: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it is expected to move toward the U.S. on Tuesday.
- Jason Carr and Brandon Roux will hold a live discussion at 11:30 a.m.
As of Tuesday morning:
- Hurricane Dorian came to a daylong halt over the northwest Bahamas, causing damage and immense flooding.
- Walls of water have reached the second floors of buildings, trapping people in attics, officials said.
- The Grand Bahama airport was reported to be under six feet of water.
- At least five have been killed.
- 21 injured people were airlifted to hospitals by the U.S. Coast Guard.
- The storm is now a Category 2 with winds up to 110 mph.
- Hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate.
- Dorian is moving northwest at a speed of about 2 mph.
- Forecast:
- Officials say the storm will come “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening.
- It is expected to come very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday
- Finally moving near or over North Carolina’s coast late Thursday.
- Several Florida airports have shut down operations, with more than 1,500 flights being canceled.
- More than 85 shelters are open statewide in Florida.
- President Trump has approved emergency declarations for Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. The governors of North Carolina and Virginia have also declared states of emergency.
More:
