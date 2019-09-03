Hurricane

LIVE DISCUSSION: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

By Brian Newlin, Jason Carr - Digital Anchor/Live in the D host, Brandon Roux - Meteorologist, Segment Reporter/Producer

Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it is expected to move toward the U.S. on Tuesday.

  • Jason Carr and Brandon Roux will hold a live discussion at 11:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning:

  • Hurricane Dorian came to a daylong halt over the northwest Bahamas, causing damage and immense flooding.
    • Walls of water have reached the second floors of buildings, trapping people in attics, officials said.
    • The Grand Bahama airport was reported to be under six feet of water.
  • At least five have been killed. 
  • 21 injured people were airlifted to hospitals by the U.S. Coast Guard.
  • The storm is now a Category 2 with winds up to 110 mph.
  • Hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate.

Storm inching toward U.S.

  • Dorian is moving northwest at a speed of about 2 mph.
  • Forecast:
    • Officials say the storm will come “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening.
    • It is expected to come very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday
    • Finally moving near or over North Carolina’s coast late Thursday.
  • Several Florida airports have shut down operations, with more than 1,500 flights being canceled.
  • More than 85 shelters are open statewide in Florida.
  • President Trump has approved emergency declarations for Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. The governors of North Carolina and Virginia have also declared states of emergency.

