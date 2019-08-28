LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian heads toward Puerto Rico

Watch live satellite tracking of Hurricane Dorian as it crosses the Caribbean Sea, crawling toward a vulnerable Puerto Rico.

Update as of 2 p.m. Wednesday:

Forecasters say Dorian has reached hurricane strength as it nears the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane center reported Hurricane Dorian was expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the afternoon and then move over the open Atlantic, east of the southeastern Bahamas.

It was moving northwest near 13 mph (21 kph) and expected to continue on the path for the next day or two.

Follow live Dorian tracking below:

Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday, threatening Puerto Rico with a direct hit. By Wednesday afternoon the National Hurricane Center said Dorian has become a hurricane as it nears the US Virgin Islands.

The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages. President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

“Practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds,” said Roberto García, director of U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin formed well off the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday night. It was located about 430 miles (691 kilometers) west of Bermuda and 300 miles (482 kilometers) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was moving northwest at 2 mph (3 kph) Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

