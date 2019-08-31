LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian now a Category 4 hurricane

Watch live satellite tracking of Hurricane Dorian.

Follow live Dorian tracking below:

Update as of 8:30 p.m. Friday:

US National Hurricane Center says Dorian has strengthened and is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Dorian was located 445 miles (715 kilometers) east of the northwest Bahamas at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Dorian gained new strength Friday before 9 p.m. and now has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph).

A hurricane watch was in effect for northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are possible by Sunday.

The center said additional strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Florida peninsula.

It says in an updated statement at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday that hurricane hunter aircraft detected the change in strength recently.

The storm is centered about 400 miles (645 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas.

President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in the state of Florida as it braces for the brunt of Hurricane Dorian.

Trump, whose Florida properties could sustain damage, has warned that Dorian could be an "absolute monster."

In issuing the emergency declaration, Trump has ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts responding to Dorian.

Trump canceled a weekend trip to Poland so he could stay in Washington to monitor the storm.

