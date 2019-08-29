LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian pushes toward Florida

Watch live satellite tracking of Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian caused limited damage in the northern Caribbean as it left the region Wednesday night, setting its sights on the U.S. mainland as it threatened to grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm.

Power outages and flooding were reported across the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra after Dorian hit St. Thomas as a Category 1 storm.

Update as of 11 p.m. Wednesday:

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening as it moves toward the U.S. Southeast coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday.

The Miami-based hurricane center says the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm by Labor Day as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida.

The center says Dorian has top sustained winds near 85 mph with higher gusts. At 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, it was centered about 90 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It's moving to the northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Follow live Dorian tracking below:

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency and ordered federal assistance for the U.S. Virgin Islands as Hurricane Dorian moves away from the islands.

